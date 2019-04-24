Brexiteer on second EU vote: Yes or no?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Pursglove and Lidington on a new EU referendum
A Brexiteer MP sought a confirmation from his own government that there would be no new referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.
Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told Tom Pursglove it would "do harm to fragile public confidence" if a commitment to carry out the result of the 2016 vote was "set aside".
Political coverage in text, video, images and social media posts
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48038013/pmqs-pursglove-and-lidington-on-a-new-eu-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window