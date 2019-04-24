Brexiteer on second EU vote: Yes or no?
PMQs: Pursglove and Lidington on a new EU referendum

A Brexiteer MP sought a confirmation from his own government that there would be no new referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told Tom Pursglove it would "do harm to fragile public confidence" if a commitment to carry out the result of the 2016 vote was "set aside".

