SNP MP attacks 'damaging' climate policies

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman asked whether the UK government would reverse its "damaging policies" over nuclear power, cutting support for renewable energy and pursuing fracking.

Conservative David Lidington said there was "clearly more that needs to be done", but since 2010 the UK had cut CO2 emissions more than any G7 nation.

He said tackling climate change needs a "change in attitudes and approach" across society and industry as well as legislation.

