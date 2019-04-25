Huawei leak could prompt criminal investigation
Video

Huawei leak could prompt criminal investigation, says minister

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright says he "cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation" after high-level discussions about the UK using Huawei technology were leaked.

It is believed a decision to approve the supply of equipment by the Chinese telecoms firm for the UK's new 5G data network was taken at a meeting of the government's National Security Council.

One senior minister told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that leaking the conversations was "extraordinary...the security council is the holy of holies".

  • 25 Apr 2019
