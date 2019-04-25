PM motivated by 'sense of duty', says deputy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May 'motivated by old-fashioned sense of public service'
Faced with a set of bad headlines, senior minister David Lidington says he occasionally questions why the prime minister does her job.
"I sometimes think to myself, 'How on earth do you motivate yourself to come in and face this every morning?'" says Mr Lidington.
"But actually, if you want to understand Theresa May, she’s motivated by a deeply old-fashioned but absolutely true, sort of British... ethic of public service."
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48053488/may-motivated-by-old-fashioned-sense-of-public-serviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window