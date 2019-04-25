PM motivated by 'sense of duty', says deputy

Video

Faced with a set of bad headlines, senior minister David Lidington says he occasionally questions why the prime minister does her job.

"I sometimes think to myself, 'How on earth do you motivate yourself to come in and face this every morning?'" says Mr Lidington.

"But actually, if you want to understand Theresa May, she’s motivated by a deeply old-fashioned but absolutely true, sort of British... ethic of public service."