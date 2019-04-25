Media player
Michael Fallon: Police should probe security council leak
Sir Michael Fallon says Scotland Yard should be called in to investigate a leak from a National Security Council meeting about using Huawei technology for the UK's 5G network.
The former defence secretary said it was "extraordinary" to think someone could leak details from a confidential meeting "and then think they can get away with it".
"That's why a police inquiry, is so important," he said.
25 Apr 2019
