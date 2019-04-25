Why four-year-olds are protesting in Westminster

Media player
Primary school Sats: Pupils and parents protest
Parents, pupils and teachers made their opposition clear to testing four-year-olds in English schools.
For Politics Live, reporter John Owen spoke to some campaigners in Parliament Square before they delivered a 65,000 name petition to Downing Street against the plans to test youngsters, weeks after they start primary school.
25 Apr 2019
