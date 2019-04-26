Video

The EU must change if it wants to win over those who voted for Brexit, said Pamela Anderson. She called for a grassroots movement to "demand a more democratic EU"

In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, the actor and activist said: "We should understand Brexit not as a rejection of Europe, but as a rejection of its political class."

