Sir Vince Cable: 'We are the party of Remain'
Sir Vince Cable, speaking at the launch of the Liberal Democrat European elections launch, tells the crowd that his is the true party of Remain.
"We're very clear that whatever form of Brexit emerges, if it ever emerges, is bound to leave us poorer, less influential, less safe than we are at the moment," he says.
26 Apr 2019
