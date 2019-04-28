Lewis on Tory European election campaign

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brandon Lewis questioned on Tory European election campaign
Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis has declined to say when the Tories will launch their European Parliament election campaign.
Several parties have launched their campaigns already but Mr Lewis told the BBC his focus was on next week's local elections.
Speaking to Mishal Husain on The Andrew Marr Show, he said the party's "first priority" was to not have to fight them.
-
28 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48084444/brandon-lewis-questioned-on-tory-european-election-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window