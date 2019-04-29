Brexit: Lamy signals his feelings

Media player
Brexit body language: Pascal Lamy and Iain Duncan Smith
Without a word, former World Trade Organization director general Pascal Lamy signals his feelings about Brexit with former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith on Politics Live.
The gesture may remind some viewers of this Sunday Politics clip with Andrew Neil and Alex Jones.
29 Apr 2019
