Michael Gove 'shares high ideals' of climate protesters
Michael Gove says he "shares the high ideals" of climate change group Extinction Rebellion, but has questions over the timescale for action.
The environment secretary met activists on Tuesday and said he was "open minded" about some of their demands.
But he also told them he was "not a fan of direct action" after the group caused major disruption in London recently.
30 Apr 2019
