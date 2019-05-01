Should I buy a car or travel by bike?
Cyclist and drivers on whether to travel by bike or car

Road users give their views on the merits and costs of travelling by car or public transport.

Politics Live spoke to Howard Cox founder of Fair Fuel UK, Anna Hughes who is an author and cycling instructor, and Andy Rogerson who is also known as Electric Vehicle Man on YouTube

  • 01 May 2019
