PM: I've voted consistently to leave EU

Brexit: Theresa May and Bernard Jenkin on leaving EU
Questioned by Brexiteer MP Bernard Jenkin, the prime minister told him that if other MPs had voted with her, then the UK "would no longer be a member" of the EU.
He was asking her about her decision to request an extension to Article 50, and whether she would take the UK out of the EU without a deal.
Theresa May told him that she wanted to leave the EU and that: "I have voted consistently in Parliament for us to leave the European Union."
01 May 2019
