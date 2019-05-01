PM 'reluctant' to give new Brexit vote date
Theresa May said she wanted to put the vote to ratify her withdrawal agreement vote before Parliament "as soon as possible", but declined to name an actual date.

She was asked by Treasury Committee chair Nicky Morgan if the plan was for the vote to be "much sooner" than 31 October, the revised latest date for Brexit.

