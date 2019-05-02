Media player
Lidington: Ministers should 'shut up' outside cabinet
Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told MPs that ministers should "shut up" after National Security Council and cabinet meetings.
He was speaking during an urgent question from Labour on the sacking of Gavin Williamson as defence secretary for allegedly disclosing information from the National Security Council.
Mr Williamson has strenuously denied he leaked plans to allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network.
02 May 2019
