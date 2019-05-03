Brexit 'dissatisfaction hitting Conservative vote'
Local elections: Brexit 'dissatisfaction hitting Conservative vote'

Tory MP Graham Brady has said "dissatisfaction" over Brexit is hitting the party's vote, with voters on doorsteps having told him "for heaven's sake, get on with it".

Asked whether Theresa May's name has come up much in canvassing, Mr Brady - chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee - said "it does from time to time, but it's more an overwhelming frustration" that Brexit is yet to happen.

He added he suspects there may be more spoiled ballot papers than usual.

