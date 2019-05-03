Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local elections: Greens 'getting elected in pro-Brexit areas'
Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has described the local election results as "very exciting", as councils continue to declare.
The party are picking up seats in "places you would not expect" such as South Tyneside and St Helens, she said.
"We are getting elected in places that voted for Brexit," she said.
"We are dealing with the problems that led to Brexit - big councils dominated by one party taking people for granted, not listening to them, while central government ignoring whole swathes of the country."
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48143442/local-elections-greens-getting-elected-in-pro-brexit-areasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window