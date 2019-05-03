Greens 'getting elected in pro-Brexit areas'

Video

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has described the local election results as "very exciting", as councils continue to declare.

The party are picking up seats in "places you would not expect" such as South Tyneside and St Helens, she said.

"We are getting elected in places that voted for Brexit," she said.

"We are dealing with the problems that led to Brexit - big councils dominated by one party taking people for granted, not listening to them, while central government ignoring whole swathes of the country."