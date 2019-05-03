May: 'Simple message from these elections'

Media player
Theresa May on election results: 'Simple message... get on and deliver Brexit'
The Conservatives and Labour have faced large losses in the local elections in England, with smaller parties and independents winning seats.
In England so far, the Tories have lost more than 500 seats and 19 English councils.
The Prime Minister Theresa May reacted to the losses while speaking at the Welsh Tory conference.
03 May 2019
