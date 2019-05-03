Heckler to PM: Why don't you resign?
Tory conference: Theresa May heckled by Stuart Davies

A former Conservative councillor heckled the prime minister when she addressed the Welsh Tory conference in Llangollen.

Stuart Davies shouted to Theresa May: "We don't want you", and called on her to resign, before he was escorted away.

Mrs May was speaking about Thursday's local election results and Brexit.

