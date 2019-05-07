Jess Philips MP on rape threats and power
Jess Phillips spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme about rape threats made against her by UKIP candidate Carl Benjamin.

Police are investigating whether the comments made broke the law.

  • 07 May 2019
