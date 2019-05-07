Crick on 1994 interview: I hate seeing that clip

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Crick on 1994 Eastleigh by-election Keith House interview
A political correspondent said he felt "really bad" about his infamous TV interview with a 24-year-old councillor about Lib Dem by-election successes.
Michael Crick said he "hates seeing" the clip with Keith House, then favourite to be Lib Dem candidate in the 1994 Eastleigh by-election, who struggled to think of an answer.
Mr Crick was being interviewed on Politics Live about his future career, following his departure from Channel 4 News a few weeks ago.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48191288/michael-crick-on-1994-eastleigh-by-election-keith-house-interviewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window