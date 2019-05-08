Leaders kick about football and Brexit policy
Jeremy Corbyn says the PM could learn from Jurgen Klopp on how to "get a good result in Europe" as he referred to Liverpool's success in the Champions League.

Theresa May was ready with her own line on Brexit and football, telling the Labour leader that the team's stunning victory showed even with the clock ticking down, "we can still secure success".

