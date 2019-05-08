Corbyn says NHS staff 'severely let down'
PMQs: Corbyn and May on NHS staff and funding levels

Exchanges about the NHS in England and Wales dominated the PMQs back-and-forth between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May.

He said staff were suffering work-related stress and had been "severely let down". She said her government had given the NHS its "biggest cash boost" in history.

The volume was turned up further when the PM criticised the handling of the NHS in Wales by devolved Labour administrations. Mr Corbyn, meanwhile, called the health service "Labour's greatest achievement".

