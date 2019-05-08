Tory MP: May has 'failed and should step aside'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Tory MP tells May she has 'failed and should step aside'

Theresa May says the Brexit impasse is "not an issue about me" and the UK would have left the EU by now if MPs had voted with her.

She was responding to Tory backbencher Andrea Jenkyns who referred to the PM's handling of the local election results and Brexit, saying she had "failed" and should "step aside".

Politics coverage in text, video, stills and social media

  • 08 May 2019
Go to next video: Leaders kick about football and Brexit policy