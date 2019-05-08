Mordaunt must 'get to know' armed forces
Video

PMQs: May and Drax on Penny Mordaunt and armed forces

Former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was in the chamber as a fellow backbencher asked about his successor Penny Mordaunt.

Richard Drax said she must "gain the respect" of the armed forces and get to know them".

Theresa May "commended" Mr Williamson, whom she sacked last week over claims of a leak, before speaking about the work needed to be done to improve equality in the military.

