Brady: 'No public clarity' on May's exit date

Sir Graham Brady: 'No public clarity' on Theresa May's departure date
Sir Graham Brady has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that there is not yet "public clarity" on when the prime minister will leave office.
The chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee said the prime minister will meet with the group's executive next week.
The executive will then have a further discussion and “reach whatever conclusions it wishes to make next week".
08 May 2019
