Labour 'backs option of a public vote'
EU elections 2019: Corbyn launches Labour campaign

Labour launched its EU elections campaign with the leader speaking about Brexit talks with the government and its policy over a second referendum.

Jeremy Corbyn said cross-party talks had been "difficult" and that Labour "backs option of a public vote".

  • 09 May 2019
