Why are parties quiet on EU campaigns?

A political presenter said Labour would not debate its manifesto on-air, and voters may not see the Conservative or Brexit Party documents.

Andrew Neil explained an hour after Labour launched its campaign that the party would not put up a spokesman to talk about it on Politics Live.

He then asked Conservative MP Gillian Keegan if her party was publishing a manifesto, and she was not sure.

Brexit Party candidate Martin Daubney said his new party would only publish its manifesto after the 23 May poll for MEPs.

The Politics Live presenter told viewers: "We have gone down the Alice in Wonderland hole."