Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Veterans get treated in 'an appalling way', says Tory MP
Johnny Mercer says he is withdrawing his support for the government - except on Brexit legislation - in protest at historical prosecutions of servicemen and women.
The Conservative MP says "a flaw in the system" means veterans are treated in an "appalling way with which I'm simply not prepared to put up anymore".
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48216331/veterans-get-treated-in-an-appalling-way-says-tory-mpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window