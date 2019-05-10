No deal Brexit will mean Irish customs checks - Simon Coveney
A no-deal Brexit will mean there would have to be checks "somewhere" on goods travelling across the Irish border, the Irish deputy prime minister has said.

Simon Coveney further told the Today programme that a change of UK leadership won't change things: "Realities do not change. This is not a personality based issue."

  • 10 May 2019
