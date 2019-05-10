Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's Richard Burgon pressed over Zionism remarks
Labour's Richard Burgon says he "certainly didn't lie" when he denied having said Zionism was "the enemy of peace".
The shadow justice secretary was asked about why, in 2018, he denied making the remarks, which later emerged in video footage from 2014.
He told BBC Newsnight: "I forgot a phrase that it turns out I used half a decade ago, before I was an MP."
He added that he "regretted" the remarks, which were an "oversimplification".
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48226526/labour-s-richard-burgon-pressed-over-zionism-remarksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window