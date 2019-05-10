Marshall: UK may have to choose US or China

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tim Marshall: UK superpower choice of US or China
Looking at how China is seeking "dominate us and everyone" as it follows in the footsteps of the USA, Russia and the British Empire.
In a personal film for BBC1’s This Week, the journalist who specialises in foreign news and international diplomacy, looks at the how the UK may have to choose to align with just one superpower.
He weighs up the options between China and the US.
UK viewers can watch the debate the followed this film and the full programme for 12 months from transmission
10 May 2019
