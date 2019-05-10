'We could lose Brexit altogether'

Video

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has warned Tory Brexiteers that they risk losing Brexit altogether, if they do not back the prime minister's deal.

He told the BBC's Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast that "what worries me the most" was the prospect of MPs trying to cancel Brexit in order to avoid no deal.

"It would be an absolute disaster," he said.

"We need to meet the commitment through the referendum, which was very clear, to leave. And the way to do that is through the prime minister's deal."