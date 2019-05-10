Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sajid Javid: We could lose Brexit altogether
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has warned Tory Brexiteers that they risk losing Brexit altogether, if they do not back the prime minister's deal.
He told the BBC's Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast that "what worries me the most" was the prospect of MPs trying to cancel Brexit in order to avoid no deal.
"It would be an absolute disaster," he said.
"We need to meet the commitment through the referendum, which was very clear, to leave. And the way to do that is through the prime minister's deal."
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window