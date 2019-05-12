Brian Walden's TV highlights

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brian Walden: Political broadcasting and interview highlights
Brian Walden, a Labour MP who became a broadcaster, has died at the age of 86.
He was known for his tough political interviews, including with Margaret Thatcher in 1989 when he challenged the then-prime minister over her leadership style.
Mr Walden also made documentaries for the BBC including Walden On... and a series of profiles on former Labour Party leaders.
He was elected as a Labour MP in four elections before resigning and working in television, with his own political views shifting away from Labour and towards the Thatcherite right wing.
-
12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48245364/brian-walden-political-broadcasting-and-interview-highlightsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window