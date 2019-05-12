Brian Walden's TV highlights

Video

Brian Walden, a Labour MP who became a broadcaster, has died at the age of 86.

He was known for his tough political interviews, including with Margaret Thatcher in 1989 when he challenged the then-prime minister over her leadership style.

Mr Walden also made documentaries for the BBC including Walden On... and a series of profiles on former Labour Party leaders.

He was elected as a Labour MP in four elections before resigning and working in television, with his own political views shifting away from Labour and towards the Thatcherite right wing.