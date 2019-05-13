Is Labour promising new EU referendum?

Video

A Remain-supporting peer was asked about his party's policy over a public vote on a Brexit deal and EU membership.

Labour's Lord Adonis claimed "the great majority of people do want a referendum - that's very clear from the polling".

But Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn asked why there was little reference to a public vote in the party's manifesto and leaflets for next week's EU elections.

