Hunt: This is a crunch week for Brexit talks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt: 'This is a crunch week' for cross-party Brexit talks
Jeremy Hunt has told reporters this is "a crunch week" for cross-party Brexit talks.
He said discussions between ministers and Labour "have actually continued" despite pessimism about their chances of success.
On the idea of a fresh referendum on any agreement that is reached, he said it would be "a betrayal of what people voted for and we want to implement the first referendum".
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48255178/jeremy-hunt-this-is-a-crunch-week-for-cross-party-brexit-talksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window