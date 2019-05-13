Give Labour time in Brexit talks - Gove

Media player
Gove says Labour should be given time in Brexit talks
Environment Secretary Michael Gove says Labour should be given time to try and reach a Brexit agreement in cross-party talks, amid growing calls from MPs for a deadline to be set.
13 May 2019
