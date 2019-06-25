Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cracked It: Tariq jailed for knife crime, now in work
A 19-year-old caught carrying a knife, says he has turned his life around thanks to the Cracked It project.
Tariq told Politics Live how he walked away from knife crime and is now a phone repair technician earning "legit" money.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48268694/cracked-it-tariq-jailed-for-knife-crime-now-in-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window