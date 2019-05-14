What kind of socialists are Gardiner and Corbyn?

Media player
Socialist labels for Barry Gardiner and Jeremy Corbyn
During a debate on socialism, a Labour front bencher explained what kind of labels would fit himself and his party leader.
Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn asks Barry Gardiner if the socialist and democratic socialist titles are interchangeable.
14 May 2019
