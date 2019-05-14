Allen: Farage 'a coward' for refusing TV debate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU election: Heidi Allen calls Farage 'a coward' for refusing TV debate
Change UK leader Heidi Allen says Nigel Farage is "a coward" for turning down her offer of a live TV debate in the run-up to the European elections.
"If he has said 'no' that displays to me a level of arrogance that says he thinks that his view is the only one that matters," she told the BBC.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48270110/eu-election-heidi-allen-calls-farage-a-coward-for-refusing-tv-debateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window