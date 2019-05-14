Farage would 'do deal with devil' for Brexit
Nigel Farage said he would do "a deal with the devil" in order to get his version of Brexit through.

It comes after Tory MP Crispin Blunt called for the government to go into an "electoral arrangement" with Mr Farage's Brexit Party to ensure the UK leaves the EU.

Asked by the BBC's Huw Edwards if he would consider such a partnership, Mr Farage admitted trust may be an issue, but implied he would work with anyone to get Brexit through.

