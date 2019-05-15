Brexit: Lib Dems would support public vote
The leader of the Liberal Democrats has said that his party would support a Brexit deal if it was put to a public vote.

Vince Cable told the Today programme: "Now that the government is running out of other options, that's where we're going to finish up."

