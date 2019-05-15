Media player
Tory MP on Brexit: 'Threaten no deal to get a free trade deal'
Tory Brexiteer Owen Patterson has said the UK should threaten to leave the EU with no deal if it does not agree to a free trade agreement.
He claims leave voters feel "thwarted and cheated" at the delay to Brexit, as Parliament remains deadlocked on the issue.
Another Brexit vote is scheduled to take place in June.
15 May 2019
