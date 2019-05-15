Media player
European elections: Why is the UK taking part?
The UK will go to the polls for the European elections on Thursday 23 May.
So what might happen, and what could the final result mean for Brexit?
Our political correspondent Chris Mason explains.
15 May 2019
