Corbyn on food bank for low-paid staff

PMQs: Corbyn and May on foodbank for low-paid staff
The prime minister was asked about the business department opening a food bank for its lower-paid staff in central London.
Jeremy Cortyn also spoke about a Norfolk school opening one for its pupils, as the party leaders traded statistics about poverty and wage levels.
15 May 2019
