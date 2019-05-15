MP on journey from Eurosceptic to Remainer

Video

A Labour MP called on the PM to speak the "truth about Europe" rather than the "big lie" of those who opposed it.

Barry Sheerman told her he was a "passionate Eurosceptic" when he became an MP 40 years ago, but had changed his mind as the EU had "delivered prosperity" and "kept the peace".

Theresa May said the government planned to deliver Brexit, and said it was her party that “gave this country prosperity”.

BBC political coverage in text, video, images and social media