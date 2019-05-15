Loudspeaker stops MP mid-question at PMQs
PMQs: Antoinette Sandbach interrupted by loudspeaker

A Conservative MP asking a sombre question in the Commons about bereavement care was interrupted by an automated announcement about a test being completed.

The Speaker joked that Antoinette Sandbach had "passed the test with flying colours" before she carried on with her question to the prime minister.

  • 15 May 2019
