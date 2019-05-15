Brexit deal 'dead' if bill is rejected
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says PM's deal is 'dead' if bill fails

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says if the withdrawal agreement bill (WAB) is not passed in the Commons in June, the deal negotiated with the EU will be "dead".

The UK would also face no deal or the revocation of Article 50, he told the Lords' European Union Select Committee.

  • 15 May 2019