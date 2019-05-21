'I would not vote for any of them'

Video

Weston-super-Mare voted in line with the 52-48 national result to leave the EU in 2016, but have views changed since then?

For Politics Live, Greg Dawson spoke to voters in the North Somerset seaside town and found many were aware of Thursday's EU elections, but there was little enthusiasm for them.

There will be six MEPs elected for the South West England and Gibraltar region, with the count starting on Sunday evening.

Politics Live reports on EU elections in Leeds

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

A list of candidates standing in the European elections is available here.