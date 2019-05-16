Five memories of Bob Hawke

Video

Former Australian prime minister and Labor Party leader Bob Hawke, who dominated the country's politics in the 1980s, has died at the age of 89.

The charismatic politician, renowned for his love of beer and cricket, served from 1983 to 1991 and is credited with modernising the economy.

He was the centre-left Labor Party's longest-serving PM, achieving the highest approval ratings of any Australian leader while in office.

He died "peacefully at home", his wife said in a statement.

"Today we lost Bob Hawke, a great Australian - many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era," Blanche d'Alpuget said in a statement.

Here are five important moments from his life in the public eye.